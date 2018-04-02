Cowen Analysts Give Vera Bradley (VRA) a $10.00 Price Target

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) received a $10.00 price target from equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $376.47, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 1,232,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $11,993,246.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Hall sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $11,676,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at $618,759.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 58,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cowen Analysts Give Vera Bradley (VRA) a $10.00 Price Target” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/cowen-reiterates-10-00-price-target-for-vera-bradley-vra-updated-updated.html.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.