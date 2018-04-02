CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of CPI Card Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CPI Card Group’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PMTS. ValuEngine raised CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CPI Card Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.12. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 273,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 100,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 203,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 106,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

