Craig Hallum Raises Lands' End (LE) Price Target to $20.00

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands' End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lands' End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lands' End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lands' End currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of LE opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.24. Lands' End has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Lands' End had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Lands' End will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands' End by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,663,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands' End by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands' End in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands' End by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 349,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lands' End by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc (Lands’ End) is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear, as well as home products. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. The Company offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com. The Direct segment sells products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites, international Websites and direct mail catalogs.

