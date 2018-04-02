Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, S&P Equity Research began coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

SPY opened at $263.15 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $232.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

