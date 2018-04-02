Cranswick plc (CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,195 ($44.14).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Cranswick from GBX 2,800 ($38.68) to GBX 3,000 ($41.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($45.59) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cranswick from GBX 3,225 ($44.56) to GBX 3,450 ($47.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 3,350 ($46.28) to GBX 3,450 ($47.67) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of CWK stock remained flat at $GBX 2,844 ($39.29) during mid-day trading on Monday. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,355 ($32.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,497.81 ($48.33).

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 875 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,054 ($42.19), for a total transaction of £26,722.50 ($36,919.73). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 558 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($41.25), for a total value of £16,661.88 ($23,020.01).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc is a supplier of food products. The Company operates through Foods segment, which is engaged in the manufacture and supply of food products to the United Kingdom grocery retailers, the food service sector and other food producers. The Company provides a range of pork, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, cooked poultry, charcuterie, hand-cured and air-dried bacon, gourmet pastry products and sandwiches through retail, food servicing and manufacturing channels.

