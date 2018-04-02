Crave Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Crave coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Crave has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $6,270.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crave has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crave alerts:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000548 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012551 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Crave

Crave (CRYPTO:CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 14,792,480 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin. Crave’s official website is www.craveproject.net.

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.