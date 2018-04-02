Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Credit Acceptance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.489069054777 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $7.45 on Monday, reaching $322.96. 96,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,439. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $182.50 and a 52 week high of $377.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6,380.23, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.53 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $295.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $355.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.22.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $319,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.50, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,385. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/credit-acceptance-cacc-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.