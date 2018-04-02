Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,648 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the February 28th total of 44,543 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. 158,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,582. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $3.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th.

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $60,669.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 108,141 shares of company stock worth $346,994.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 139,740 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

