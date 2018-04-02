Symrise (SY1) PT Set at €73.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SY1. UBS set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($79.01) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($82.72) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($71.60) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.78 ($83.68).

Shares of SY1 stock remained flat at $€65.36 ($80.69) during trading hours on Thursday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a one year high of €73.48 ($90.72).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

