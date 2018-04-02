Experian’s (LON:EXPN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($26.25) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,785 ($24.66) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs raised their price objective on Experian from GBX 1,920 ($26.53) to GBX 1,940 ($26.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($19.07) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,660.50 ($22.94).

Shares of EXPN remained flat at $GBX 1,537.50 ($21.24) during trading hours on Thursday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428 ($19.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,708 ($23.60).

About Experian

Experian plc, an information services company, provides data, analytics, and software solutions to businesses and organizations. The company operates through four segments: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services segment holds, protects, and manages data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent fraud.

