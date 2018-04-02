Credits Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $82.40 million and $1.85 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008708 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, ForkDelta and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00083001 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029587 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000945 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,542,709 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.