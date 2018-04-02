Credits Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 3% against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $80.30 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00008370 BTC on popular exchanges including ForkDelta, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00083595 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029647 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000967 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000856 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,565,459 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

