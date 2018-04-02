Credo (CREDO) Price Hits $0.0160

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Credo has a total market cap of $8.82 million and $811.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credo has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar. One Credo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Credo Profile

Credo’s launch date was May 2nd, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio. The official website for Credo is bitbounce.com/credo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credo is an email management platform that aims to mitigate the email spam. In order to achieve this Credo Team will implement a software to filter emails from unknown contacts and provide a payment mechanism for email receipt or response, named as BitBounce. A fee will be charged to the senders contacting unknown recipients to either the email go through or be responded to. Credo token (CREDO) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit users with rewards taking into account the attention or actions the users provide to the emails. “

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

