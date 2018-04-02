CrevaCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, CrevaCoin has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One CrevaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. CrevaCoin has a market capitalization of $7,863.00 and $323.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000201 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000386 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin Profile

CrevaCoin is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. The official website for CrevaCoin is www.crevacoin.com.

Buying and Selling CrevaCoin

CrevaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is not possible to buy CrevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrevaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

