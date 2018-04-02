CRH (CRH) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRH. BNP Paribas upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on CRH in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of CRH opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $28,540.06, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CRH by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,245 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,850,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH public limited company (CRH plc) is a building materials company. The Company’s segments include Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products and Asia. Europe Heavyside segment is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of aggregates, asphalt, cement, readymixed and precast concrete and landscaping products.

