CRH Medical (CRHM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.55. 92,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,026. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the second quarter valued at $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 65.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,665,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 119,685 shares during the period.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries.

