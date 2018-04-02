Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Champion International Paper (NYSE: IP) is one of 11 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Champion International Paper to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Champion International Paper has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champion International Paper’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champion International Paper and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Champion International Paper $21.74 billion $2.14 billion 14.51 Champion International Paper Competitors $5.44 billion $372.21 million 14.38

Champion International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Champion International Paper is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Champion International Paper and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion International Paper 9.36% 29.05% 4.44% Champion International Paper Competitors 3.99% 10.84% 3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Champion International Paper and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion International Paper 1 7 6 0 2.36 Champion International Paper Competitors 83 339 376 26 2.42

Champion International Paper presently has a consensus target price of $64.09, indicating a potential upside of 26.56%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Champion International Paper’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Champion International Paper is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Champion International Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Champion International Paper pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 44.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Champion International Paper has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Champion International Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Champion International Paper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Champion International Paper beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Champion International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, tissue and paper products, and non-absorbent end applications. The Printing Papers segment produces printing and writing papers, such as uncoated papers for end use applications, including brochures, pamphlets, greeting cards, books, annual reports, and direct mail, as well as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and file folders. This segment sells uncoated papers under the Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Postmark, Accent, Great White, Chamex, Ballet, Rey, Pol, and Svetocopy brand names. The company sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. International Paper Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

