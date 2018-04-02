Head to Head Review: Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) versus Fih Mobile (FXCNY)

Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) and Fih Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group alerts:

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group and Fih Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group N/A N/A N/A Fih Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group and Fih Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group $5.43 billion 2.53 $1.11 billion $3.31 12.35 Fih Mobile $6.23 billion 0.31 $138.32 million N/A N/A

Liberty Sirius XM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fih Mobile.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Sirius XM Group has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fih Mobile has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Sirius XM Group and Fih Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 Fih Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Sirius XM Group presently has a consensus price target of $54.89, suggesting a potential upside of 34.27%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group is more favorable than Fih Mobile.

Dividends

Fih Mobile pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Liberty Sirius XM Group does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Liberty Sirius XM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group beats Fih Mobile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Live Nation). The Company’s segments are SIRIUS XM, and Corporate and other. SIRIUS XM provides a subscription-based satellite radio service. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. The Company also owns a portfolio of minority equity investments in publicly traded media companies, including Time Warner, Inc. and Viacom, Inc. SIRIUS XM transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through two satellite radio systems.

Fih Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and distributes handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development, and project management activities. The company was formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIH Mobile Limited in May 2013. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Langfang, the Peoples Republic of China. FIH Mobile Limited operates as a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.