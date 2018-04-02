Reviewing Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) and ReneSola (SOL)

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaredge Technologies 13.87% 29.21% 19.24% ReneSola N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Solaredge Technologies has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Solaredge Technologies and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaredge Technologies 1 2 12 0 2.73 ReneSola 0 1 0 0 2.00

Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $46.91, indicating a potential downside of 10.56%. ReneSola has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and ReneSola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaredge Technologies $607.04 million 3.79 $84.17 million $2.25 23.31 ReneSola $929.84 million 0.10 -$34.69 million ($1.72) -1.48

Solaredge Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats ReneSola on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management. The Company’s power optimizers provide module-level maximum power point (MPP) tracking and real-time adjustments of current and voltage to the optimal working point of each individual PV module. The Company’s solution consists of a direct current (DC) power optimizer, an inverter and a cloud-based monitoring platform that operates as a single integrated system.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various solar power products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells. The company also offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar modules for use in various residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems, as well as offers wafer processing services. In addition, it develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a pipeline of approximately 1.3 gigawatt of solar power projects in various stages. Further, it produces and sells crucibles, steel wires, and silicon carbon powder; and trades in and invests in solar industry. The company offers its products to the manufacturers of solar wafers, cells, and modules, as well as to the distributors, installers, and end users of solar modules. ReneSola Ltd has a strategic partnership with Green City Energy AG to develop four solar parks in the south of France with a total installed capacity of 69 MW generating approximately 105 million kWh of solar power per year. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

