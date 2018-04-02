Critical Review: GSE (GSEH) & AkzoNobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

AkzoNobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) and GSE (OTCMKTS:GSEH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get AkzoNobel alerts:

0.3% of AkzoNobel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AkzoNobel and GSE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AkzoNobel $10.86 billion 2.21 $940.40 million $1.65 19.19 GSE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AkzoNobel has higher revenue and earnings than GSE.

Profitability

This table compares AkzoNobel and GSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AkzoNobel 6.19% 16.46% 6.91% GSE N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

AkzoNobel pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. GSE does not pay a dividend. AkzoNobel pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AkzoNobel and GSE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AkzoNobel 0 2 1 0 2.33 GSE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AkzoNobel beats GSE on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AkzoNobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company offers its decorative paints under the Alba, Astral, Bruguer, Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Inca, Levis, Marshall, Nordsjo, Sadolin, Sikkens, and Vivechrome brands. It also offers performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About GSE

GSE Holding, Inc. (GSE) is a provider of engineered geosynthetic containment solutions. GSE’s products are used in a range of infrastructure end markets, such as mining, waste management, liquid containment (including water infrastructure, agriculture and aquaculture), coal ash containment and shale oil and gas. The Company operates in two segments: North America, which represents the United States, Canada and Mexico, and International, which represents the rest of its global operations. The Company is a provider of products required to deliver customized solutions for projects on a global basis, including geomembranes, drainage products, geosynthetic clay liners, or GCLs, nonwoven geotextiles, and specialty products. In March 2012, the Company announced the purchase, by one of its subsidiaries, of certain manufacturing equipment from Poly-America, L.P. and Poly-Flex, Inc. In February 2013, the Company acquired SynTec, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for AkzoNobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AkzoNobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.