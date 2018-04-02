Financial Contrast: American Woodmark (AMWD) vs. The Competition

American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) is one of 6 public companies in the “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Woodmark to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Woodmark and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 0 1 2 0 2.67 American Woodmark Competitors 32 174 299 6 2.55

American Woodmark currently has a consensus price target of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.87%. As a group, “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies have a potential upside of 21.81%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of American Woodmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Woodmark and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.03 billion $71.19 million 21.01 American Woodmark Competitors $3.03 billion $153.46 million 20.00

American Woodmark’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. American Woodmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.56% 17.54% 9.02% American Woodmark Competitors 4.81% 203.28% 8.02%

Risk and Volatility

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Woodmark beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces. The product offering of stock cabinets includes approximately 90 door designs in over 20 colors. Stock cabinets consist of cabinet interiors of varying dimensions and construction options, and a maple, oak, cherry, or hickory front frame, door and/or drawer front. The Company’s products are sold under the brand names of American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series and Waypoint Living Spaces. The Company’s primary raw materials used include hard maple, soft maple, oak, cherry, and hickory lumber and plywood.

