Critical Comparison: DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) and The Competition

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DASAN Zhone Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 4.42, suggesting that their average share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions 0.46% 1.70% 0.77% DASAN Zhone Solutions Competitors -85.81% -14.75% -6.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DASAN Zhone Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A DASAN Zhone Solutions Competitors 274 762 885 40 2.35

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 25.72%. Given DASAN Zhone Solutions’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DASAN Zhone Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions $247.11 million $1.07 million 160.43 DASAN Zhone Solutions Competitors $662.79 million $72.39 million 37.26

DASAN Zhone Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DASAN Zhone Solutions. DASAN Zhone Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc., designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user. In addition to its product offerings in its core business, it offers FiberLAN Passive Optical local area network (LAN), which provides an alternative to switched copper-based LANs. The customers of its FiberLAN business include hospitality, government, education, manufacturing and business enterprises. Its products span two categories: SLMS Products, and Legacy, Service and Other Products. Its SLMS Products include Broadband Aggregation and Service, Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), Zhone Management System and FiberLAN Passive Optical LAN.

