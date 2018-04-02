Critical Comparison: Geely (GELYY) and The Competition

Geely (OTCMKTS: GELYY) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Geely to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Geely and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely 0 0 0 0 N/A Geely Competitors 438 1255 1623 110 2.41

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Geely’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Geely has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Geely has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Geely and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Geely $13.73 billion $1.57 billion 16.61 Geely Competitors $62.83 billion $2.64 billion 15.17

Geely’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Geely. Geely is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Geely and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely N/A N/A N/A Geely Competitors -14.13% -0.28% -3.83%

Dividends

Geely pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Geely pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 24.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Geely shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Geely rivals beat Geely on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Geely Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components. The company primarily offers sedans, sport utility vehicles, and electric vehicle models. It is also involved in the research and development of automobile engines and electric hybrid engines; and provision of automobile services. The company also exports its products to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Proper Glory Holding Inc.

