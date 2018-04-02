Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (HCOM) & IDT (NYSE:IDT) Head-To-Head Contrast

IDT (NYSE: IDT) and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

IDT pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of IDT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IDT and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT -0.97% 3.38% 1.02% Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo -29.11% -6.64% -2.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDT and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.50 billion 0.11 $8.17 million N/A N/A Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo $368.42 million 0.84 -$107.24 million N/A N/A

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo.

Volatility & Risk

IDT has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDT beats Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDT

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination. The Telecom Platform Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services across four businesses: Retail Communications, Wholesale Carrier Services, Payment Services and Hosted Platform Solutions. The Company’s Consumer Phone Services segment provides consumer local and long distance services in certain states of the United States. The Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services segments comprise the Company’s IDT Telecom division. The All Other segment includes its real estate holdings and other smaller businesses.

About Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines. In addition, the segment provides Internet, long distance services, television service, Internet protocol (IP)-based network services, customer premises equipment, data solutions, managed services, billing and collection, wireless services and pay telephone services. The Data Center Colocation segment consists of data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud. As of December 31, 2016, its telecommunications operations served approximately 296,000 voice access lines, 19,000 business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) lines, 111,000 high-speed Internet lines, and 42,000 video subscribers.

