Critical Comparison: Southwest Bancorp (OKSB) and First Financial (FFCH)

Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: OKSB) and First Financial (NASDAQ:FFCH) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southwest Bancorp and First Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Southwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southwest Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial.

Dividends

Southwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Financial does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Southwest Bancorp and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Bancorp 22.47% 7.82% 0.92% First Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southwest Bancorp and First Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Southwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Southwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southwest Bancorp beats First Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwest Bancorp

Southwest Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers. The Texas Banking segment and the Kansas Banking segment provide deposit and lending services. Other Operations segment includes funds management unit and corporate investments. The Oklahoma Banking segment includes the Stillwater division, the Central Oklahoma division based in Oklahoma City, the Tulsa division, and the Colorado division based in Denver; Texas Banking segment includes the Dallas division, the Fort Worth division, the Austin division and the San Antonio division, and Kansas Banking segment includes the Wichita division and the Hutchinson division. The Stillwater division, Hutchinson division and Denver division serve their respective markets as full-service community banks.

About First Financial

First Financial Holdings, Inc. (First Financial) operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Charleston (First Federal) and loan association. Other subsidiaries of First Financial include First Southeast Insurance Services, Inc. (First Southeast Insurance), which is an insurance agency; Kimbrell Insurance Group, Inc. (Kimbrell), which is a managing general insurance agency; First Southeast 401(k) Fiduciaries, Inc. (First Southeast 401(k)), which provides retirement plan consulting and administrative services, and First Southeast Investor Services, Inc. (First Southeast Investors), which is a registered broker-dealer. On July 26, 2013, First Financial Holdings, Inc. merged with and into First Financial Holdings, Inc. (formerly SCBT Financial Corporation) with the Company ceasing to exist and First Financial Holdings, Inc. continuing as the surviving corporation.

