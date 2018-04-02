Critical Contrast: Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and Diageo (DEO)

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev pays an annual dividend of $3.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Diageo pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Anheuser-Busch InBev pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diageo pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser-Busch InBev has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Diageo has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Anheuser-Busch InBev is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Anheuser-Busch InBev has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev and Diageo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev 1 1 8 0 2.70 Diageo 0 6 4 0 2.40

Anheuser-Busch InBev currently has a consensus target price of $129.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.91%. Diageo has a consensus target price of $154.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev is more favorable than Diageo.

Profitability

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev 14.17% 19.47% 6.40% Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev and Diageo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev $56.44 billion 3.23 $8.00 billion $4.04 26.68 Diageo $23.15 billion 3.59 $3.38 billion $5.52 24.22

Anheuser-Busch InBev has higher revenue and earnings than Diageo. Diageo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anheuser-Busch InBev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev beats Diageo on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Diageo

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink. The Company’s brands includes Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. It manages its operations from various locations, including the United Kingdom; Ireland; Italy; Turkey; the United States; Canada; Brazil; Mexico; Australia; Singapore; India; Nigeria; South Africa; East Africa, and Africa Regional Markets. It also produces a range of ready to drink products mainly in the United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, Australia, the United States and Canada.

