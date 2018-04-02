Critical Contrast: Brady (BRC) vs. Insteel Industries (IIIN)

Brady (NYSE: BRC) and Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brady and Insteel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 2 1 0 2.33 Insteel Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Brady presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.03%. Insteel Industries has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.28%. Given Insteel Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than Brady.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and Insteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 6.82% 14.10% 9.53% Insteel Industries 6.67% 10.13% 7.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Insteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Insteel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brady and Insteel Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.11 billion 1.68 $95.64 million $1.75 20.63 Insteel Industries $388.87 million 1.33 $22.54 million N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Insteel Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Brady has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insteel Industries has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brady pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Brady pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brady has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Brady is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Brady beats Insteel Industries on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products. The IDS segment offers products that are manufactured under various brands, including the Brady brand, and are primarily sold through distribution to a range of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers, and through other channels. The WPS segment offers a range of product categories, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, and labels; informational and architectural signage; industrial warehouse and office equipment, and labor law compliance posters. Its brands include Electromark, Identicard, PromoVision, Scafftag, Seton and Emedco.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

