Critical Contrast: Wilmar International (WLMIY) versus Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

Wilmar International (OTCMKTS: WLMIY) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Wilmar International alerts:

0.0% of Wilmar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wilmar International and Scotts Miracle-Gro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 3 1 0 2.25

Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus price target of $104.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Scotts Miracle-Gro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scotts Miracle-Gro is more favorable than Wilmar International.

Dividends

Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Scotts Miracle-Gro pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Scotts Miracle-Gro pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Scotts Miracle-Gro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wilmar International and Scotts Miracle-Gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilmar International 3.67% 6.64% 2.82% Scotts Miracle-Gro 9.11% 38.33% 7.77%

Volatility & Risk

Wilmar International has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wilmar International and Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilmar International $43.85 billion 0.35 $1.22 billion N/A N/A Scotts Miracle-Gro $2.64 billion 1.85 $218.30 million $3.94 21.76

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro beats Wilmar International on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily provide crude palm oil and palm kernel; and milling of fresh palm fruit bunches. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 241,892 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in the processing, merchandising, branding, and distribution of palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseeds products, such as soybean, rapeseed, sunflower seed, cottonseed, canola, peanut, corn, and rice bran oil and meal products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, and bran and pollard to distributors, wholesalers, feed millers, industrial users, and retailers. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in the milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distribution of white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups in bulk and packaged forms; generation and sale of electricity; manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; distribution of a range of chemicals and specialty ingredients; and ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products. In the United Kingdom, its brands include Miracle-Gro plant fertilizers; Roundup, Weedol and Pathclear herbicides; EverGreen lawn fertilizers, and Levington gardening and landscape products.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.