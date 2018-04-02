Interface (TILE) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) is one of 3 public companies in the “Carpets & rugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Interface to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Interface shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of shares of all “Carpets & rugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Interface shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Carpets & rugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interface and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Interface $996.44 million $53.24 million 21.36 Interface Competitors $3.63 billion $338.44 million -0.29

Interface’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Interface. Interface is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Interface has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interface’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Interface and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface 0 1 1 0 2.50 Interface Competitors 13 72 146 10 2.63

Interface presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.19%. As a group, “Carpets & rugs” companies have a potential upside of 25.90%. Given Interface’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interface has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Interface and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface 5.34% 22.08% 9.26% Interface Competitors 4.42% 12.06% 5.89%

Dividends

Interface pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Interface pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Carpets & rugs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 22.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Interface competitors beat Interface on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Interface

Interface Inc. is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company distributes its products through two primary channels, including direct sales to end users and indirect sales through independent contractors or distributors. The Company sells an antimicrobial chemical compound under the trademark Intersept that the Company incorporates in all of its modular carpet products. It also sells its TacTiles carpet tile installation system, along with a range of traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance that are manufactured by a third party. It also provides turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business.

