Critical Review: Real Goods Solar (RGSE) and Matrix Service (MTRX)

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ: RGSE) and Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Real Goods Solar and Matrix Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Matrix Service 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Matrix Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar -145.27% -128.07% -76.30% Matrix Service -0.59% -1.97% -1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Matrix Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Matrix Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $17.42 million 0.56 -$25.32 million N/A N/A Matrix Service $1.20 billion 0.31 -$180,000.00 ($0.01) -1,390.00

Matrix Service has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Risk & Volatility

Real Goods Solar has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matrix Service has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matrix Service beats Real Goods Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc. is a residential and commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company. The Company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. Its solar energy systems use solar photovoltaic (PV) modules. The Company operates in three segments: Residential – the installation of solar systems for homeowners, including lease financing thereof, and for small businesses (small commercial) in the continental United States; Sunetric – the installation of solar systems for both homeowners and small business owners (small commercial) in Hawaii, and Other – retail store and corporate operations.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The company's Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

