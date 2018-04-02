Financial Contrast: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) versus Its Competitors
Posted by Austin De'Marion on Apr 2nd, 2018
Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Household appliances” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Whirlpool to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.
Volatility and Risk
Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whirlpool’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Whirlpool and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Whirlpool
|$21.25 billion
|$350.00 million
|10.89
|Whirlpool Competitors
|$5.01 billion
|$184.01 million
|23.08
Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Whirlpool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Whirlpool pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Household appliances” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
90.3% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Household appliances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Household appliances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Whirlpool and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Whirlpool
|1.65%
|18.36%
|5.08%
|Whirlpool Competitors
|7.23%
|18.85%
|8.49%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Whirlpool and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Whirlpool
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2.17
|Whirlpool Competitors
|34
|228
|304
|21
|2.53
Whirlpool currently has a consensus target price of $189.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.59%. As a group, “Household appliances” companies have a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Whirlpool rivals beat Whirlpool on 9 of the 15 factors compared.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
