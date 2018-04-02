Financial Contrast: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) versus Its Competitors

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Household appliances” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Whirlpool to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whirlpool’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whirlpool and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $21.25 billion $350.00 million 10.89 Whirlpool Competitors $5.01 billion $184.01 million 23.08

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Whirlpool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Whirlpool pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Household appliances” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Household appliances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Household appliances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08% Whirlpool Competitors 7.23% 18.85% 8.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Whirlpool and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 0 5 1 0 2.17 Whirlpool Competitors 34 228 304 21 2.53

Whirlpool currently has a consensus target price of $189.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.59%. As a group, “Household appliances” companies have a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Whirlpool rivals beat Whirlpool on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.