Critical Survey: Abtech (ABHD) versus Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Abtech (OTCMKTS: ABHD) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Abtech alerts:

This table compares Abtech and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abtech -500.46% N/A -521.23% Tetra Tech 4.83% 14.26% 7.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abtech and Tetra Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abtech $310,000.00 21.04 -$4.13 million N/A N/A Tetra Tech $2.75 billion 0.99 $117.87 million $2.13 22.98

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Abtech.

Dividends

Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Abtech does not pay a dividend. Tetra Tech pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Abtech has a beta of -2.67, meaning that its stock price is 367% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Abtech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Abtech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Abtech and Tetra Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abtech 0 0 0 0 N/A Tetra Tech 0 2 4 0 2.67

Tetra Tech has a consensus price target of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Tetra Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than Abtech.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Abtech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abtech Company Profile

Abtech Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, AbTech Industries, Inc. (AbTech Industries), provides solutions to water contamination issues that are caused by stormwater runoff, industrial processes, water produced in the extractive industries, such as oil and gas drilling, and spills of oil-based fluids in marine environments. The Company operates through the filtration and treatment of polluted water segment. It provides services for the design and selection of water treatment systems, products sales of filtration and treatment systems, installation of the treatment technologies and maintenance of the installed systems. These activities are provided through subcontractors and on some projects the Company may act as a subcontractor to other entities. AbTech Industries has developed a range of products that leverage its cornerstone filtration media technology called Smart Sponge. The technology can be used as a filtration media to remove hydrocarbons and other pollutants from water.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services. The RME segment provides consulting and engineering services across the world for a range of resource management and energy needs. The Company includes wind-down of its non-core construction activities in the RCM segment. Its solutions span the entire life cycle of consulting and engineering projects and include applied science, research and technology, engineering, design, construction management, operations and maintenance, and information technology. It provides its services to a diverse base of international, the United States commercial, the United Sates federal clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Abtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.