Critical Survey: J Sainsbury (JSAIY) and Metro (MTTRY)

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS: JSAIY) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J Sainsbury and Metro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Sainsbury $34.30 billion 0.22 $492.85 million $1.07 12.65 Metro $24.48 billion 0.15 $1.22 billion N/A N/A

Metro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J Sainsbury.

Volatility and Risk

J Sainsbury has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for J Sainsbury and Metro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Sainsbury 0 1 1 0 2.50 Metro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares J Sainsbury and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A Metro N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

J Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Metro pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. J Sainsbury pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of J Sainsbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Metro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

J Sainsbury beats Metro on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank). The Property investments segment includes the Company’s joint ventures with the British Land Company PLC and Land Securities Group PLC. The Company has approximately 2,000 food suppliers and over 1,000 non-food suppliers. The Company offers over 15,000 own-brand products and has approximately 770 convenience stores. The Company offers groceries under various categories, such as fruit and veg, meat and fish, dairy, chilled, bakery, frozen, food cupboard, drinks, health and beauty, baby, household, pet and home. Sainsbury’s Bank provides a range of products, including insurances, credit cards, savings and loans.

Metro Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world, as well as offers professional consultancy services, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting in the area of digital products. It has approximately 1,000 stores in Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

