Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CL King downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Crocs from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,118.50, a PE ratio of -812.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $431.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 540,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 368,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,947,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,317 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 641,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 120,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/crocs-crox-upgraded-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.