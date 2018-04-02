Crocs (CROX) versus Steven Madden (SHOO) Financial Comparison

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Steven Madden pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Crocs does not pay a dividend. Steven Madden pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Steven Madden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 1.00% 6.19% 2.36% Steven Madden 7.63% 16.68% 12.66%

Volatility & Risk

Crocs has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steven Madden has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Steven Madden shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Crocs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Steven Madden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crocs and Steven Madden’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $1.02 billion 1.08 $10.23 million ($0.02) -806.00 Steven Madden $1.55 billion 1.67 $117.94 million $2.24 19.58

Steven Madden has higher revenue and earnings than Crocs. Crocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steven Madden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crocs and Steven Madden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 1 3 3 0 2.29 Steven Madden 0 3 8 0 2.73

Crocs presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 36.93%. Steven Madden has a consensus target price of $49.05, suggesting a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Steven Madden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Steven Madden is more favorable than Crocs.

Summary

Steven Madden beats Crocs on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials. Its Croslite material enables the Company to produce non-marking, and odor-resistant footwear. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold its products in over 90 countries through domestic and international retailers and distributors, and directly to consumers through its company-operated retail stores, outlets, e-commerce store sites and kiosks. The Company’s sales channels include wholesale, which includes distributors, Crocs owned retail and Crocs e-commerce.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing. Its products are sold through its retail stores and e-commerce Websites within the United States, Canada, Mexico and South Africa, as well as department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, value priced retailers, national chains, merchants and catalog retailers. It provides merchandising support to its department store customers, including in-store fixtures and signage, supervision of displays and merchandising of its various product lines. Its brands include Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men’s, Madden, Steven, Stevies and Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Superga, FREEBIRD by Steve, Report, Mad Love, Dolce Vita, Brian Atwood and Blondo.

