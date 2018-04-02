Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Given a $29.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAPL. ValuEngine raised Crossamerica Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crossamerica Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 78,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.00, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crossamerica Partners has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $29.80.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $552.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.48 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 1.00%. equities research analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,630,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 145,272 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The Company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. The wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, Dunne Manning Stores LLC (DMS), CST Brands, Inc and subsidiaries (CST) and company operated retail sites.

