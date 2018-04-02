Barclays Raises Crown (CCK) Price Target to $72.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Vertical Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. 69,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $6,816.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Crown had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Barclays Raises Crown (CCK) Price Target to $72.00” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/crown-cck-price-target-raised-to-72-00-at-barclays-updated.html.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.