CryptCoin (CRYPT) Price Reaches $0.0829 on Top Exchanges

CryptCoin (CURRENCY:CRYPT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. CryptCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptCoin has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptCoin alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00065966 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About CryptCoin

CryptCoin (CRYPTO:CRYPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. CryptCoin’s total supply is 6,070,409 coins. The official website for CryptCoin is cryptco.org.

CryptCoin Coin Trading

CryptCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy CryptCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.