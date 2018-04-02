Cryptonex Price Hits $4.72 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00067220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a market cap of $213.15 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00699770 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00168167 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 106,630,723 coins and its circulating supply is 45,193,097 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonex platform is developed as international acquiring and is based on blockсhain technology. Safe system based on blockchain technology is protected against unauthorized access. Users can convert fiat money to any cryptocurrencies and tokens, as well as spend cryptocurrency with the help of bank cards and mobile applications with contactless payments. Cryptonex is developed as an open source code platform. To account property rights, cryptocurrency of the same name Cryptonex, ticker CNX is used. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

