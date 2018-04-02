CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $60,677.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004957 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00694063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00177504 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029565 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

