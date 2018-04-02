Crystal Clear Market Cap Hits $242,245.00 (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $242,245.00 and $160.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crystal Clear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crystal Clear alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00699210 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00169168 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037449 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030722 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear was first traded on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,123,099 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Clear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.