CSRA Inc (CSRA) Short Interest Update

CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,458,340 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the February 28th total of 2,658,614 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,934,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CSRA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CSRA in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CSRA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSRA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of CSRA stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6,758.67, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. CSRA has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CSRA had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 68.98%. CSRA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that CSRA will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSRA. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in CSRA by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CSRA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CSRA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CSRA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSRA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

