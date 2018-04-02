Cthulhu Offerings (OFF) Price Hits $0.0095

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cthulhu Offerings has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cthulhu Offerings has a market cap of $24,936.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00692618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00177997 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00028977 BTC.

About Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings’ launch date was September 14th, 2013. Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,623,369 coins. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff. The official website for Cthulhu Offerings is cthulhuofferings.tk.

Buying and Selling Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Cthulhu Offerings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cthulhu Offerings must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cthulhu Offerings using one of the exchanges listed above.

