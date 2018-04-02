Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) Stock Price

News coverage about Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ctrip earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7072309320222 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CTRP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23,927.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.80. Ctrip has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Ctrip had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 8.00%. Ctrip’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Ctrip will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ctrip from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ctrip in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ctrip from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ctrip in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Ctrip Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

