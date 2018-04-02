Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cullen/Frost Bankers earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.7938196477003 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 530,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $6,754.77, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $358.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.19.

In other news, Director R Denny Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,372,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,767.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,474. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

