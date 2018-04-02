Curecoin Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Curecoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003164 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $23,372.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.01687160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007170 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015367 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023053 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,859,643 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

