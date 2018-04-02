Analyzing Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) & Curtiss-Wright (CW)

Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astronics and Curtiss-Wright’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics $624.46 million 1.66 $19.67 million $1.25 29.49 Curtiss-Wright $2.27 billion 2.56 $214.89 million $5.03 26.16

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than Astronics. Curtiss-Wright is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Curtiss-Wright pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Astronics does not pay a dividend. Curtiss-Wright pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Astronics and Curtiss-Wright’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics 3.15% 10.82% 5.65% Curtiss-Wright 9.46% 15.46% 7.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Astronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Astronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Astronics and Curtiss-Wright, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Curtiss-Wright 0 2 6 0 2.75

Astronics currently has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.18%. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus price target of $135.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Astronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astronics is more favorable than Curtiss-Wright.

Risk and Volatility

Astronics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats Astronics on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment designs and manufactures products for the global aerospace industry. Its product lines include lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, systems certification and other products. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures and maintains automated test systems that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for both commercial and military applications.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment’s products include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, electro-mechanical actuation control components, valves, and surface technology services. The Defense segment’s products include commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded computing board level modules, turret aiming and stabilization products, weapons handling systems, avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions. The Power segment’s products include a range of hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches and spent fuel management products.

