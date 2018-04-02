CVCoin (CVCOIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.08 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVCOIN) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $8,134.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00010311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00696499 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00180289 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038246 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029562 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,837,033 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.net. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypviser uses blockchain technology to develop solutions for B2C and B2B markets. By providing genuine encryption key identification, Crypviser can prevent manipulation, interceptions MITM attacks on all communication levels. Crypviser has developed a security model, which is designed to meet the highest standards of cryptography for securely exchanging and storing all kinds of data. “

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

