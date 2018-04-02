Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in CVS Health (CVS)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.6% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63,114.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.11 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CVS Health to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

