CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Veritas Investment Management LLP

Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 7.2% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $52,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 514,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,318 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 55,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,096,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682,614. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $63,114.04, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

